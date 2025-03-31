Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,374,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,935,000 after purchasing an additional 178,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

