Riggs Capital Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.95.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
