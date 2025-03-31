Summit Financial LLC Has $11.93 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after buying an additional 61,395 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 71,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.09 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

