Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after buying an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,491,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IWO opened at $257.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

