Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,677,233 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,677,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $469,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,476,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,941,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 1,437,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 344,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

