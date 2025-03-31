Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.