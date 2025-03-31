Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,025,664 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

F stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

