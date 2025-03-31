L & S Advisors Inc Has $212,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.