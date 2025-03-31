Allianz SE Makes New $948,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $60.58 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

