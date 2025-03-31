Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

