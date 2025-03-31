Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,321,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.89% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,588,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

