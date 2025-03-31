Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a negative net margin of 47,050.00%.
Kazera Global Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of KZG stock opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. Kazera Global has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 27.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.40.
Kazera Global Company Profile
Current investments include:
Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.
Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.
African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kazera Global
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Which Healthcare Stock Is the Best Buy Right Now?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Copper’s Surge: 3 Top Trades Before the Market Catches On
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.