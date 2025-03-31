Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZGGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a negative net margin of 47,050.00%.

Shares of KZG stock opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. Kazera Global has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 27.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.40.

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera is an investment company strategically positioned to generate revenue and capitalise on Africa’s abundant natural resources. With a clear strategy to become a leading force in sustainable mining investments, the Company is focused on driving shareholder value by scaling production at existing operations and pursuing value-enhancing acquisitions.

Current investments include:

Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.

Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.

African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.

