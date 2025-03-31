PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crcm LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 2,004.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 252,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 165,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

PLBY Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

