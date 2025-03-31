EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 5,382,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELCPF opened at $3.30 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
