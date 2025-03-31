EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 5,382,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELCPF opened at $3.30 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.