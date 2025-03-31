Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
