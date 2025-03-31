Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1665 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.