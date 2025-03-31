Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1665 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

