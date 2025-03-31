Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ryman Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %
RYHTY stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. Ryman Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
