AECOM (ACM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd.
AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of ACM opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
