AECOM (ACM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.