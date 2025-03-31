Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.80 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

