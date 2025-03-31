Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 170 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

