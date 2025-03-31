UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 963 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAY. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Dayforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dayforce by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Research analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

