Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 18,401 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $28,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8,108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 253,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after buying an additional 250,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.21.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $8,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,250.42. The trade was a 58.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,445 shares of company stock valued at $62,258,130. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 5.9 %

DASH opened at $182.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.