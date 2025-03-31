Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 16,353 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 197,028 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $5,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

