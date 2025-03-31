Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Ariston Services Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.