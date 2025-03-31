Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Ariston Services Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
