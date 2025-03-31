Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Sold by Nucleo Capital LTDA.

Nucleo Capital LTDA. reduced its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230,019 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium makes up approximately 26.5% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGML. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

