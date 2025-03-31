Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,234 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,262,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,922,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

