Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New $941,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 762.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 428,986 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
