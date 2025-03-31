Family Legacy Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Down 2.8 %
Caterpillar stock opened at $329.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
