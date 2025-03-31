Riggs Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,019 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 1.7 %
BATS PJUN opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $532.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $38.41.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
