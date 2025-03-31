Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires 497 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,845,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,271,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

