C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $69,000 Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.