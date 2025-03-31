Louise George Purchases 50,000 Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Louise George purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($93,741.92).

Louise George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Louise George acquired 100,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148,000 ($191,362.81).

FRAN stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.83) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.78. Franchise Brands plc has a 1 year low of GBX 131 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £273.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67.

Franchise Brands ( LON:FRAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Franchise Brands plc will post 11.3266098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

