Louise George Purchases 50,000 Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Louise George purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($93,741.92).
Louise George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 10th, Louise George acquired 100,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148,000 ($191,362.81).
Franchise Brands Price Performance
FRAN stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.83) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.78. Franchise Brands plc has a 1 year low of GBX 131 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £273.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67.
Franchise Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.
About Franchise Brands
Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.
Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franchise Brands
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Copper’s Surge: 3 Top Trades Before the Market Catches On
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.