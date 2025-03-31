80,743 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in APA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of APA by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $7,238,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at $757,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA opened at $20.92 on Monday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.26.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

