NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $83.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.