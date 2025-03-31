Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,219,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492,900 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $72,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,059,978 shares of company stock valued at $434,004,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.22 and a beta of 0.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.