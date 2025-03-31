Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 203 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

