Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,346,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $39,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 8.1 %

PACB stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.86. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 200.40% and a negative return on equity of 42.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $69,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,831.62. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,672.96. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

