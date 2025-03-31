Seven Mile Advisory Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $598.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

