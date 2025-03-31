BLOCKv Price Down 14.8% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $83.92 million and approximately $13,694.52 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.87 or 0.99208217 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81,235.26 or 0.98914022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

