Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Issues Earnings Results

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Prs Reit had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 160.59%.

Prs Reit Price Performance

Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.50) on Monday. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 116.40 ($1.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

About Prs Reit

www.theprsreit.comThe PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

