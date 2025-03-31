NeuralAI (NEURAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.61 Million

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. NeuralAI has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $150,760.57 worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeuralAI token can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00002875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NeuralAI has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NeuralAI

NeuralAI’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for NeuralAI is goneural.ai. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai.

Buying and Selling NeuralAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 2.40751911 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $141,998.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuralAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeuralAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NeuralAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

