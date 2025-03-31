Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Posts Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.94) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Catalyst Media Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12,308.20%.

Catalyst Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CMX opened at GBX 51 ($0.66) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.83. The company has a market cap of £10.73 million, a PE ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.22. Catalyst Media Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.52 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.42).

Catalyst Media Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. Catalyst Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About Catalyst Media Group

Catalyst Media Group plc, engages in the provision of business administrative services worldwide. Its services focus on managing the strategic investment in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd (SIS), including the provision of non-executive director services to SIS and the management of overheads.

