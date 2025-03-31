Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,791,964 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,964 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,951,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AIG stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.