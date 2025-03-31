Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,897,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,016 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,186,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSG opened at $238.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $241.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

