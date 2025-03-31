Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 958,270 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 958,270 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,369,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $188.85 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

