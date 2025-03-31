Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.