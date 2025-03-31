Scalar Gauge Management LLC Sells 4,993,098 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC cut its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,491,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993,098 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for about 6.8% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zuora by 52.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 387,876 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 493,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 108,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 246,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Zuora by 71.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 70,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 50,373 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $500,203.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 404,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,015.62. This trade represents a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $28,876.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,958 shares in the company, valued at $833,702.94. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,908. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZUO stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

