Scalar Gauge Management LLC Sells 428,513 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC reduced its stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,513 shares during the period. Enfusion comprises approximately 0.1% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enfusion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 612.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 178,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 251.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enfusion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $28,070.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,491.26. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,877.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,317.97. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,346 shares of company stock valued at $868,109. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

(Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.