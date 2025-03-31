Scalar Gauge Management LLC Invests $7.73 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 3.6% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,064.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,214,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,667 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $52,660,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $43,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.