Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Revvity by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Revvity by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $105.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.